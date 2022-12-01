Give the gift of flowers this holiday season

FORT MYERS
While lights brighten up a room, so do bouquets.
But you don’t have to spend a fortune.
Most everyone loves a bouquet of flowers.
And you can send them without getting off the couch.
You can have 50 roses delivered from either Costco or Sam’s Club for $50.
Plus you can get half-priced vouchers on sites like Groupon and Living Social.
Before you send anything, think of pets.
Holly, mistletoe, lillies and poinsettia plans are toxic for furry friends.
