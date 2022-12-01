Collier County church sells Christmas trees to support the community

Decking the halls while giving back to the community, a local church is helping you get into the holiday spirit while helping those in need.

Parkway Life Church is hosted its fourth annual “Buy a tree, Change a life” event.

People were in the giving spirit this year. The church’s 215 trees were gone in just eight days.

Part of the proceeds stay right here in Southwest Florida, and this year a Naples non-profit will benefit.

Parkway Life Church says the annual tree sale is a community effort. Area businesses donate money to help buy trees. For customers, it’s a win-win. They get to pick out a Christmas tree while also supporting a local cause.

“Every year, we pick where we feel the need is it where we feel the need is in the city, so this year we decided the other 50% of the money will go to Youth Haven, which is a foster home,” said Jim Nelson, director of the Buy a tree, Change a life program.

Youth Haven provides emergency and residential shelter in Collier County for boys and girls ages 10-19.

The other 50% of proceeds go to support children in Cambodia.

Buy a tree, Change a life started in Homestead, Florida, about 10 years ago. The annual event has raised nearly $7 million.