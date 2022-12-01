Cape Coral provides updates on recovery progress after Hurricane Ian

Transportation and infrastructure are at the forefront of Cape Coral’s recovery efforts two months after Hurricane Ian.

Traffic signals and signage are the two focal points for transportation recovery. All signals in the city are maintained by Lee County, making it the county’s responsibility to assess repairs in times of emergency.

The first and second phases of response were completed, restoring one traffic light in every direction at every lighted intersection and a damage assessment of each signal.

