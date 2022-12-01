Thursday brings windy afternoon, above-average heat

High temperatures will reach the low to mid-80s under partly cloudy skies. High humidity will still make many locations feel like the 90s for short periods. Wind speeds will range between 10 and 20 mph out of the northeast. These gusty winds will create moderate chop within our bays and 2- to 3-foot Gulf wave heights.

While stray showers are possible, these will be very weak and isolated. Most of Southwest Florida will remain dry. These stray shower chances will begin after lunchtime and conclude Thursday night. There are no active named storms or disturbances in the Atlantic now.