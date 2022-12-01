2 men suspected of wallet theft, credit card fraud at Costco in Lee County

Two men are suspected of stealing a woman’s wallet and using her credit cards at a Lee County Costco in November.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the two men are suspected of grand theft at around 5 p.m. on Nov. 12. They entered the Costco at 10088 Gulf Center Drive and took the victim’s wallet from her shopping cart. The two men then used her credit cards to purchase a $2,500 laptop along with other items at surrounding stores in the shopping center.

If you recognize these two men, you can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or anonymously submit a tip online. Reward up to $3,000.