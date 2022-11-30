Season of Savings: Shop for less at Habitat for Humanity ReStores

Recovering from Hurricane Ian and record-high inflation have combined to create tight budgets for Southwest Florida families, but shopping at Habitat for Humanity’s ReStores can help stretch those budgets and give back to the community at large.

Pre-loved holiday decor, used exercise equipment and previously owned clean furniture at a significant discount can all be found at these locations. There are four in Lee County alone.

“I am thrilled because it’s a bargain,” said Joyce Bangor.

Bangor is a new permanent Southwest Florida resident who loves a good deal and a good home decor project. She found her next one in the form of a $50 steel table.

“It can be painted, and I don’t have to worry about any rot,” Bangor said.

Although Bangor is finding bargains to furnish her new home, Habitat for Humanity’s procurement director Stephanie Davis says the ReStores are there for you when you’re ready to rebuild and furnish your home.

“We’ve heard a lot of stories,” Davis said. “A lot of people right now, they’ve lost everything. If they didn’t lose everything, they’re helping support other folks.”

At a ReStore, you’ll find something new daily at a fraction of retail prices. The used appliances are tested to ensure they work, and all used furniture is inspected and cleaned before it goes on the floor.

“We know it’s going to be a long journey to build back, and we want to be here to help you,” Davis said. “It’s definitely been a rollercoaster experience, but we are committed to serving our community.”

All of the money made at a ReStore goes to serve Habitat for Humanity’s mission. The ReStores also sell gift cards that can be used at any of the Lee County locations. Visit the Habitat for Humanity website to find ReStore locations near you.