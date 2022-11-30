Red Cross assistance after Ian

The Red Cross offers financial aid to people whose homes suffered major damage or were destroyed during Hurricane Ian. Volunteers tell WINK News the goal is for everyone to leave with help or resources even if they don’t qualify for financial aid.

“Major damage means you had significant structural damage which will need extensive repairs,” said Barbara Wood, Red Cross volunteer. “And this could include failure of your roof walls, or your foundation, or if water has gone above 18 inches in your residence. And that’s usually visible because there’ll be a water line that’s left where the water went. If it’s destroyed, that’s a little bit simpler: It’s just a total loss, so damaged that it can’t really be looked at.”

Wood says you can receive help regardless of whether you got assistance from FEMA or your insurance provider.

“We have sent crews out to do damage assessments to try to record which homes had severe damage or were destroyed, and document that. We cross-check with FEMA, and FEMA has helped us out by giving us people’s contact information.”

People interested in meeting with the Red Cross will have nine locations to choose from. The assessments work on a case-by-case basis, but the Red Cross says they’ve been providing $525 on average.

“As long as we’re able to confirm the damage and get a few bits of information, like proof that they lived in that address and their identification, then we can give them financial assistance to help them with their recovery,” Wood said. “We’re trying to find those people who really need our help and help them.”

The Red Cross does accept walk-ins, but volunteers say it’s best to schedule an appointment. Anyone interested can schedule online on the Red Cross website.