Near-record Wednesday heat, inland rain chances

High temperatures will return to the upper 80s for many Southwest Floridians under partly cloudy skies. It may briefly feel like the 90s in some locations due to the humidity. Boaters can expect better conditions on the water than they experienced on Tuesday. Light chop in our bays and 1- to 2-foot wave heights are expected within the Gulf.

Isolated rain chances are in Wednesday’s forecast. These will form after lunchtime and primarily remain inland. While a few thunderstorms are possible, severe weather is not expected.

It is now the end of our official Atlantic hurricane season. While Southwest Florida experienced a busy year of activity, as a whole we saw an average amount of storms over the season. There are no new named storms expected to form within the next five days.