Naples continues plan review of major downtown redevelopment project 

While members of the Naples Design Review Board raved this month about the architectural design of a major plan to redevelop nearly two blocks of downtown property, they aren’t sure the massive mixed-use project is an appropriate fit for the city.

Rather than voting to reject one of the largest single proposals ever before the board, the DRB voted 4-1 to continue the preliminary design review in January, giving the planners another two months to refine the Fifth and 10th project. The significant redevelopment proposes clustering Whole Foods Market, Restoration Hardware, restaurants and other retailers with luxury condominiums in three-story buildings on more than 4.5 acres, including the former St. George and the Dragon restaurant site at Fifth Avenue South and 10th Street South as well as six other adjacent parcels.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.