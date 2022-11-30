Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Nov. 30

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Robert Mitchell (DOB: 10/17/1966) – wanted in Lee County on a bench warrant for failure to appear on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm on residential property.

Mitchell is accused of threatening a neighbor with a gun while yelling racial epitaphs because his neighbor accidentally drove onto his grass. The victim told authorities Mitchell threatened to kill him if he ever went onto his property again, according to authorities.

Mitchell admitted to authorities that he was upset about his neighbor driving on his property and that he did threaten to kill him if it happened again.

He was arrested and then released and has failed to show up for subsequent court hearings. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 270 pounds and will be held without bond upon his arrest.

Terrod Murray (DOB: 12/16/1994) – wanted in Lee County for violation of probation for battery and false imprisonment. Authorities say he has terrorized a woman, and on this occasion, he bit her on her bicep. The fight happened in a car. The woman feared things would escalate so she got out of the car and flagged a passerby to help get her to safety.

Murray has been jailed six times before on charges of contempt and multiple counts of battery.

He is 5 foot, 6 inches tall and weighs 138 pounds and was last known to live in downtown Fort Myers.

George Sully (DOB: 7/16/1986) – wanted in Lee County on a bench warrant for failure to appear on a charge of fleeing and eluding law enforcement at high speeds. Deputies say they pulled over Sully for a traffic infraction but he sped away as deputies approached his vehicle.

He got onto I-75 and sped through traffic, eventually colliding with other vehicles and crashing his own. He then fled on foot, according to authorities. He was eventually apprehended and spent nearly five months in jail before being released. He failed to show up to subsequent court hearings.

Sully is 5 foot, 9 inches and weighs about 150 pounds. He has a tattoo of “Rockstar Mob” on his left arms, a rosary on his chest, dollar signs on his left hand and the Miami Heat on his right arm.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com