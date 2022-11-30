Gulfshore Business honors Southwest Florida’s 40 under 40

A group of professionals who are working to make Southwest Florida a better place have something else in common. They were all honored as Gulfshore Business’s 40 under 40.

The 40 under 40 were narrowed down from hundreds of nominees. Judges hand-select each of the honorees and have to narrow the list to 40.

That may sound like a lot but when you think about all the growth Southwest Florida has seen, there are a lot of young professionals behind it.

Wednesday night’s celebration was a long-time coming. It was originally supposed to be held on the day Hurricane Ian hit.

The honorees include lawyers, home builders, teachers, surgeons, interior designers, and even a nurse turned Youtuber.

Contributing to the business world is only one part of the equation. These honorees must also have a profound impact on the community.

Many are involved in non-profits, created their own fundraising campaigns, or mentor children. They are invested in the community and actively work to ensure Southwest Florida thrives.

Gulfshore Business is celebrating 20 years of recognizing 40 under 40. Many of the past honorees attended Wednesday’s event.

It was a chance to celebrate the people behind our area.

You can read about all 40 of the people honored on the Gulfshore Business website.