Fort Myers Beach Art Association and Gallery plans to rebuild following Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS BEACH
The Fort Myers Beach Art Association and Gallery plans to rebuild following irreparable damage to its building during Hurricane Ian.
The art association has been part of the community for 71 years as an all-volunteer member-operated, nonprofit art association. Starting out as a chickee hut, the gallery was home to famous artists workshops, classes, indoor painting groups and shows.
