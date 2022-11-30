Collier County tourism continues to thrive as most hotels reopen

Most Collier County hotels are back to full operation two months after Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida.

“I don’t want to give [the storm] the benefit of saying its name,” Collier County Tourism Director Paul Biernes said. “… it was really difficult to see a lot of the hotels that were struggling to get back online [after the storm].”

Biernes reported 88% of county hotel room inventory is open for visitors. The remaining rooms are mainly part of La Playa Beach & Golf Resort and The Ritz-Carlton, Naples on Vanderbilt Beach, which sustained significant damage from Hurricane Ian.

