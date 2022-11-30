Charlotte County Deputy Christopher Taylor’s funeral

Charlotte County Deputy Christopher Taylor, killed by an accused drunk driver on Nov. 22, was laid to rest Wednesday morning.

Watch WINK News’ live coverage of the funeral service above or click here.

A funeral procession began at 7 a.m., Taylor’s casket being transported from a funeral home to a memorial service at Babcock Ranch at 10:15 a.m.

Community members lined the streets of Piper Road to say their goodbyes to Taylor.

Immediately after Taylor’s memorial service, which ended a little after 11:30 a.m., his loved ones, the community and law enforcement said their final goodbyes. Another procession took Taylor from Babcock Ranch back to Charlotte Memorial Gardens, where he was laid to rest.

The gravesite service for Taylor was private, reserved for those closest to him.