Which SWFL foundations can use your Giving Tuesday donations

If you’re thinking about donating on Giving Tuesday, there are many Southwest Florida families in need and two community foundations that accept donations and can turn money around quickly.

One is the Collier Community Foundation. To date, it has handed out $2 million to 54 organizations, one being the Pan-Florida Challenge. Usually, it distributes backpack meals to 2,500 students every Friday. When schools closed because of Hurricane Ian, the Collier Community Foundation partnered with Meals of Hope and handed out 17,000 meals in two days.

The Foundation’s next phase involves rebuilding and figuring out long-term housing needs.

In fact, through that money donated, it created a new position with the sole purpose of helping seniors with recovery.

And in Lee County, Collaboratory in partnership with United Way has handed out $2.75 million in goods, including 700 twin mattresses and frames given through the school district to families in need. Another $1.2 million went to various non-profits in the form of gift cards so they could help the people they serve.

To learn more about Giving Tuesday 2022, visit Gulfshore Life’s website.