Teens arrested, accused of drive-by shooting in Golden Gate

Three teens have been arrested after deputies say they participated in a drive-by shooting of a Golden Gate home.

Seventeen-year-old Santiago Ruiz Del Rio, of Golden Gate, faces charges of discharging a firearm from a vehicle, possessing a firearm by a minor, and resisting arrest.

Seventeen-year-old Joan Isaac Roblero, of Golden Gate, faces charges of shooting a deadly missile into a dwelling, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, possessing a firearm by a minor, and resisting arrest.

A 15-year-old, who WINK News is not naming, also faces charges of resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana and narcotics equipment.

The shooting happened on Monday afternoon at a home in the area of 23rd Court Southwest and 53rd Terrace Southwest. This is the second time the house has been targeted. In June, it was the target of another drive-by shooting.

This time, the woman who lives at the home drove to the sheriff’s substation to tell them what happened.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, four teens were in a stolen BMW. They arrived at the home and began shooting while the residents of the home took cover.

The teens then drove away but crashed. They were seen fleeing the vehicle, armed with guns, as they ran toward 50th Terrace Southwest.

A fourth individual was shot in the face and shoulder and sought help at a nearby residence. He was transported to the hospital for his treatment.

The three teens were found by aviation, drone and K9 units. They were booked into the Collier County Jail and remanded to the custody of the state Department of Justice.

The BMW had been stolen from the City of Naples on Thursday, authorities said.

“We saw the car laying right here and it was scary, yeah. It was a lot of police cars around,” said Robert Monfaur who lives nearby. “It’s bad. It’s not good for the neighborhood.”

“It’s not safe for children,” he added.