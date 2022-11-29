Tampa woman killed in crash on I-75 in Collier County

The Florida Highway Patrol says a woman from Tampa died after a single-vehicle crash on northbound I-75 Tuesday morning.

Troopers say the 56-year-old Tampa woman was driving north on I-75 just before Exit 111 to Immokalee Road at around 6 a.m. when her SUV traveled off the roadway and hit several trees.

FHP says there were four other people in the car, a 33-year-old woman, a 34-year-old woman, a 27-year-old man, and a 5-year-old boy. They all suffered minor injuries. They say the woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Florida Highway Patrol did not say what caused the SUV to leave the roadway. They say the crash is under investigation.