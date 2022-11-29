Suspects wanted for grand theft in Fort Myers

Writer:Paul Dolan
Published: November 29, 2022 8:52 PM EST
Updated: November 30, 2022 6:54 AM EST
Suspects wanted by the Fort Myers Police Department for Grand Theft. CREDIT: FORT MYERS POLICE DEPARTMENT
FORT MYERS

The Fort Myers Police Department needs help identifying two men recently accused of Grand Theft.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, on Monday, Nov. 28, the two suspects seen below are accused of Grand Theft of a white Mazda CX-5.

Suspects wanted by the Fort Myers Police Department for Grand Theft. CREDIT: FORT MYERS POLICE DEPARTMENT

At about 1:30 p.m., the suspects took the car from a Top Golf parking lot while the owner was inside the business.

Suspects wanted by the Fort Myers Police Department. CREDIT: FMPD

If you recognize either of the suspects, please contact Fort Myers police or SWFL Crime Stoppers.

