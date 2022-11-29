Suspects wanted for grand theft in Fort Myers

The Fort Myers Police Department needs help identifying two men recently accused of Grand Theft.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, on Monday, Nov. 28, the two suspects seen below are accused of Grand Theft of a white Mazda CX-5.

At about 1:30 p.m., the suspects took the car from a Top Golf parking lot while the owner was inside the business.

If you recognize either of the suspects, please contact Fort Myers police or SWFL Crime Stoppers.