Sending letters to Santa Claus in Southwest Florida

The San Carlos Park Fire District made preparations with Santa Claus for their fire station to be a drop-off site for letters to Santa.

Bring your young boys and girls to drop off their letters in Santa’s mailbox at any one of the locations listed below.

Station 51: 8013 Sanibel Blvd.

Station 52: 16901 Island Park Rd.

Station 53: 19591 Ben Hill Griffin Pkwy.

Station 54: 16900 Oriole Rd.

Be sure to include your child’s name and address on each letter, and the San Carlos Park Fire District will ensure each child receives a personalized letter from Santa.

Dec. 15 is the deadline to drop off letters in Santa’s mailbox.

No postage is required on any of the letters.