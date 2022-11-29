Sending letters to Santa Claus in Southwest Florida

SAN CARLOS PARK
The San Carlos Park Fire District made preparations with Santa Claus for their fire station to be a drop-off site for letters to Santa.
Bring your young boys and girls to drop off their letters in Santa’s mailbox at any one of the locations listed below.
- Station 51: 8013 Sanibel Blvd.
- Station 52: 16901 Island Park Rd.
- Station 53: 19591 Ben Hill Griffin Pkwy.
- Station 54: 16900 Oriole Rd.
Be sure to include your child’s name and address on each letter, and the San Carlos Park Fire District will ensure each child receives a personalized letter from Santa.
Dec. 15 is the deadline to drop off letters in Santa’s mailbox.
No postage is required on any of the letters.
