Naples doctor accused of rape found dead, deemed not suspicious

Authorities are investigating the death of a doctor who was recently arrested and accused of raping women in his Naples practice.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office was called to an area in the 4800 block of Gail Boulevard for a welfare check after no movement was detected on Eric Salata’s ankle monitor on Monday.

They found him in a ditch with a gunshot wound to his head, according to an incident report from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said his death was not suspicious.

Salata, 54, was arrested on Nov. 22 after two patients said he raped them during cosmetic procedures at the Pura Vida Medical Spa in Naples. The patients said they were given alcohol during the procedures in addition to laughing gas.

According to the incident report, Salata arrived at his home on Monday at 10 a.m. and didn’t move after 10:18 a.m.

A deputy found him after seeing a boot sticking up out of a wooded area near the location.

There was a pistol lying next to his right leg.

Authorities said Salata left two notes behind at his home, in addition to his wedding ring and credit cards.