Man sought as suspect in Bonita Springs armed robbery

Writer:Joey Pellegrino
Published: November 29, 2022 11:32 AM EST
Man suspected of armed robbery on Coventry Road in Bonita Springs, Saturday, November 26, 2022. Credit: WINK News
BONITA SPRINGS

A man is wanted by deputies as a person of interest in an early Saturday morning armed robbery on Coventry Lane in Bonita Springs.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the victim met the subject, who went by the name “Mitch,” at a poker room on Race Track Road. The suspect brought the victim back to his home, then pushed the victim, punched him in the face and brandished a handgun from his waistband.

The suspect took the victim’s cell phone, car keys and cash before driving away.

Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspect can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. All callers will remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may be made online or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

