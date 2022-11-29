Love Boat Ice Cream expands to downtown Fort Myers, explores franchise opportunities

When Brian Borst bought Love Boat Ice Cream in 2014, he did it without knowing anything about running an ice cream shop.
During the past eight years, learning on the job changed to growing it into Lee County’s burgeoning ice cream empire.
The newest Love Boat Ice Cream opened Friday in downtown Fort Myers at 1512 Hendry St.
