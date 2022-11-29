How to help local organizations on Giving Tuesday

Whether it’s donating your time or money, lots of people and organizations can use it.

Just make sure your money is going to a reputable organization. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has a “Check a Charity” tool to make sure those donations are going to the right place.

Toys for Tots volunteer Robert Raybuck has been donating his time for years.

“It’s a lot of hard work and it’s so rewarding. That’s why I’ve been doing it for the last couple of years. It’s hard to explain. It’s something in your soul that comes out,” Raybuck said.

Toys for Tots in Lee County hopes to pass out enough toys for 30,000 kids.

But lead coordinator Oscar Rauda said they need more help to fulfill an even bigger need following Hurricane Ian and inflation.

“Everybody has been impacted some shape or form,” Rauda said.

“We could use the help and so could the families in Lee County,” Raybuck said.

The Salvation Army of Collier County’s goal is to make sure at least 5,000 kids have toys under the tree.

Hoping when you see their kettlebells or any of those 300 white boxes around, you’ll put what you can inside.

“Grab a toy or two and put it in the box,” said Capt. Ben Bridges, a commanding officer with the Salvation Army of Collier County. “That toy is going to go directly to a child in Collier County.”

And they are grateful for your generosity.

MORE:

For more information on Lee County Toy for Tots, visit their website.

For more information on the Salvation Army of Collier County, visit their website.