Hot, dry Tuesday for Southwest Florida

High temperatures will reach the mid- to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. Monday’s weak cold front ushered drier air into Southwest Florida that will make things feel less humid. It will also keep us dry all day. Boaters will experience a moderate chop in our bays with 1- to 3-foot Gulf wave heights.

There are no active named storms or disturbances in the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center does not expect any additional named storms to form within the next five days. Tuesday is the last day of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

