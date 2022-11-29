Fort Myers police seeking help locating murder suspect

The Fort Myers Police Department is looking for information on the location of a man wanted for murder earlier this year.

Police say Hector Edgardo Perdomo, 24, is wanted for murder, attempted murder, and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Perdomo is accused of shooting and killing Alfredo Aragon Arvea on November 13 in the El Patron Mexican Restaurant and Bar parking lot. A second person was also shot but survived.

An investigation into the shooting led Fort Myers police detectives to Perdomo, who also has a felony warrant for his arrest for second-degree battery and aggravated assault from Louisiana.

Police say Perdomo is from Honduras but claims he is from Mexico. He is known to use the alias Hector Perdomo Oliva. Police say he could be in Louisiana or Texas.

You can call FMPD at 239-331-7700 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) if you have any information on Perdomo’s whereabouts.