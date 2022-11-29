Featured sommeliers announced for 2023 Naples Winter Wine Festival

Writer:Matthew Seaver
Published: November 29, 2022 10:54 AM EST
Updated: November 29, 2022 12:14 PM EST
2023 Naples Winter Wine Festival
NAPLES

The 2023 Naples Winter Wine Festival has announced its list of featured sommeliers for the event.

“In Perfect Harmony” is the theme for the event, which will be held at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort in Naples from February 3 through the 5th.

The 2023 Naples Winter Wine Festival marks 23 years of raising money for the Naples Children & Education Foundation.

Of the featured sommeliers for the 2023 event is George Miliotes, the master sommelier of Wine Bar George in Orlando, Florida.

George Miliotes

Jennifer Huether, the master sommelier of Fresh City Farms in Toronto, Canada.

Jennifer Huether

Erik Elliott, the master sommelier of Heitz Cellar in St. Helena, California.

Erik Elliott

You can see the full list of sommeliers that will be attending the 2023 Naples Winter Wine Festival in the news release below.

