Featured sommeliers announced for 2023 Naples Winter Wine Festival

The 2023 Naples Winter Wine Festival has announced its list of featured sommeliers for the event.

“In Perfect Harmony” is the theme for the event, which will be held at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort in Naples from February 3 through the 5th.

The 2023 Naples Winter Wine Festival marks 23 years of raising money for the Naples Children & Education Foundation.

Of the featured sommeliers for the 2023 event is George Miliotes, the master sommelier of Wine Bar George in Orlando, Florida.

Jennifer Huether, the master sommelier of Fresh City Farms in Toronto, Canada.

Erik Elliott, the master sommelier of Heitz Cellar in St. Helena, California.

You can see the full list of sommeliers that will be attending the 2023 Naples Winter Wine Festival in the news release below.