Consequences for Lee County dog after second biting incident

In 2018 a dog attacked a 4-year-old boy outside of a Winn Dixie in St. James City, and after the same dog recently attacked another dog, the family is being asked to give the dog up.

In 2018 the incident resulted in a citation from the county rather than taking the dog away or putting it down.

“If a dangerous … a dog that’s been deemed to be dangerous bites a second time,”

Attorney Bruce L. Scheiner said to WINK News.

If a dog bites once, it can be handled and taken care of.

“They take that dog and quarantine them for ten days, and then they do away with him,” Scheiner said.

But, after two bites, the consequences become dramatically different.

“It’s one free bite, unfortunately,” Scheiner said.

In 2018, the 4-year-old child was walking out of a supermarket when suddenly, a 4-year-old pitbull named Sage bit him.

“The only thing I would recommend if we knew a dog was aggressive is to put a muzzle on him so we can do that harm again,” Scheiner said.

So, after the incident, Lee County registered Sage as a dangerous dog.

Because of this, the pitbull owner was required to put a leash and muzzle on the dog anytime it was in public.

“Hopefully, you know you have a fenced-in yard at home, keep them in the yard. Don’t let them stray out on the street, and where he, you know, he may attack someone else,” Scheiner said.

On Nov. 12, Sandra was walking her dog, Max, on Sandpiper Lane on Pine Island, right where 8-year-old Sage and her owner live.

The domestic animal services report said Sage jumped out of an open window in her home, ran across the street, and attacked Max.

His owner said Sage tossed around Max like a rag doll.

WINK News sat down with Scheiner at his office. While not associated with the case, he has defended victims of dog attacks for years.

Scheiner confirmed that, legally, this is the end for Sage, but could be the beginning for the dog’s owner.

“It’s a misdemeanor for a dog to do that. So the owner of the bad dog should definitely be charged,” Scheiner said.

While things could change, Lee County told WINK News it’s an ongoing investigation for them.

But at the end of the investigation, the county could give Sage another chance.

Regardless, Scheiner also told WINK News Sage’s owner will be responsible for paying for the victim’s dog’s medical bills.

WINK News reached out to the owners of both of the dogs on Tuesday, but have not heard back.