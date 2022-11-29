Buzz’s Lighthouse Restaurant reopens; Lighthouse Inn closed permanently

Buzz’s Lighthouse Restaurant reopened Tuesday after being damaged by Hurricane Ian, but the adjacent Lighthouse Inn didn’t survive the historical storm.

The iconic North Naples properties just across Gulf Shore Drive from Vanderbilt Beach were heavily battered by the hurricane two months ago. The vintage motel just completed 45 seasons, but it won’t see another one.

Hurricane Ian made the decision for co-owner Judy Dugan to finally retire from the hotel business. It was just cost-prohibitive to rebuild the structures that originally were built in the late 1950s and early ‘60s.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.