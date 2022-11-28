US Postal Service’s Operation Santa Letters has begun

The United States Postal Service’s annual Operation Santa Letters is back to help spread some holiday magic.

The USPS program allows you to sign up and ‘adopt’ a letter to Santa. If you want to help spread some holiday cheer.

You must register to adopt a letter, even if you have been accepted in the past.

Once registered, you will be sent a letter from a child in need with their Christmas wishes, and you can shop, wrap, and make that wish come true.

Anyone wishing to register must be able to verify their identity to be able to adopt a letter. The post office will remove any personal or identifying information from the letter before it is sent to the person who can fulfill a child’s wishes.

You can find more information on how to register to adopt a letter or how to write one by clicking here.

Those who get accepted to adopt a letter have until December 19 to fulfill their letter’s wishes.