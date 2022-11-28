Suspect in box truck wanted for stealing boat in Bonita Springs

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding and identifying the person who stole a boat in Bonita Springs.

Crime Stoppers says the suspect in the box truck pictured above was seen taking the boat from where it was sitting along Bonita Beach Road SW in Bonita Springs.

The stolen boat is described as a white 2013 Hurricane Sundeck Sport 188. The trailer is described as a 2016 silver Doli trailer.

If you have any information on the suspects who stole the boat or where the boat may be, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.