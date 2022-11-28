Southwest Florida’s only fire truck dealership expands

David Stonitsch didn’t just grow up playing with toy fire trucks. He grew up driving real ones.

Stonitch began selling fire trucks to fire departments across Florida in 2001, first from his home and now from his newly expanded South Florida Emergency Vehicles business in Fort Myers.

He drove a working fire truck to his first fire at age 14, while his father was a volunteer fire chief in 1969 in the Lake of the Ozarks in rural Missouri. “My dad was a career firefighter,” said Stonitsch, who spent his early years in Joliet, Illinois.

