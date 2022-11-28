Search on for suspect in theft at KFC

BONITA SPRINGS
Authorities are searching for a man they say stole a bookbag from a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Bonita Springs.
The theft happened on Nov. 8 and was captured on camera.
In the video, the subject is purportedly seen removing a backpack, with a digital camera and three Nikon lenses, as well as a passport, in it.
It happened at the restaurant at 28200 S. Tamiami Trail.
If you can identify the suspect, please contact 1-800-780-TIPS.
You could be eligible for a cash reward up to $3,000.
