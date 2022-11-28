One person hurt in shooting, rollover crash in Golden Gate

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting and rollover crash in Golden Gate that injured one person.

Deputies say they have four people in custody who are being questioned about the shooting.

The sheriff’s office responded to 23rd Ct SW just before noon. They say four people were riding in a stolen BMW when they pulled up to a home in the area, and two people came out of the house.

Deputies say gunfire was exchanged between those residents and people in the car, resulting in one person in the car being shot in the face. That person has been taken to the hospital.

CCSO says the BMW fled after the shooting.

They say charges are pending against people in this incident but have not released any names. They say there is no danger to the public.