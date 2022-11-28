Monday brings isolated rain and cloudy skies

High temperatures will barely reach the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies. High humidity will create dense areas of patch fog in the morning, primarily inland and in Collier, Glades, and Hendry counties. This fog will likely be gone by 9-10 am.

Apart from a few stray showers, boaters will have pleasant conditions on the water once this fog lifts. One to two-foot Gulf wave heights and light chop in our bays is in Southwest Florida’s forecast.

Isolated rain is expected in the morning and afternoon. These showers will be primarily located south of Port Charlotte and Arcadia. These will not bring us severe weather. The rain will leave our area tonight.

There are no named storms forecast to form within the next five days in the Atlantic. This is fantastic news given there are only two days left in our Atlantic Hurricane Season.