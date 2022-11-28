Pedestrian killed by SUV on SR-82 in Lee County

LEE COUNTY
A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night by an SUV on SR-82 in Lee County.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Nissan Murano driven by a 20-year-old man from Fort Myers was traveling east in the right lane of SR-82, west of Gateway Boulevard, around 7:45 p.m. A 51-year-old man from Fort Myers was crossing the travel lanes of SR-82.
The front of the SUV struck the man, who was pronounced dead on the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
