Lee County deputies make arrest in Saturday’s Shell gas station shooting

Lee County deputies arrested a suspect after a victim was shot and later died after a fight at a Shell gas station on Homestead Road in Lehigh Acres.

Deputies have arrested suspect Carlos Ortiz, 38, who is being held in the Lee County jail.

Ortiz is facing second-degree murder charges.

Ortiz attempted to flee the scene in his car but crashed his car and was taken into custody a short time later.

A fight broke out at the Shell gas station on Saturday, but we aren’t sure what the two were fighting about.

Ortiz shot the victim, and WINK News talked to witnesses on Monday who explained they heard at least six rounds of gunfire.

The victim died as a result of their injuries.

The Shell gas station was closed for several hours due to the crime scene.

In the past, Ortiz has been arrested on deadly weapon and drug charges.

WINK News spoke with Ramon Morales, who witnessed the shooting on Saturday.

“Bang bang bang bang!!! And I look at my friend, and I say … those sound like gunshots. I know gunshots. I’m a former Marine,” Morales said. “They got pissed at each other. There was a lot of rounds. I heard six rounds.”

Ortiz has already made his first appearance in court, and his bond is set at over $500,000.

WINK News does not know the victim’s identity or age.