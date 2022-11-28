Homeless convicted felon breaks into Naples home

Brandon Bowen, a convicted felon, is behind bars after Naples police said he cut a homeowner’s screen and broke in through their rear kitchen window.

According to the Naples Police Department, the incident happened on Fifth Avenue North in Naples.

The homeowner said she knew something was wrong and called Naples police after walking inside and finding a fan turned on facing a bedroom.

Officers found Bowen in a bedroom and told the police he broke into the home Saturday night after being released from the hospital.

Bowen also told Naples police he is homeless and had nowhere to go.

Bill Blattner, a neighbor, said that’s not an excuse to break into someone’s home.

“It just drives me crazy there are many people like that they’re out here that, no matter where you are. I don’t understand why people can’t find something to do instead of going in and burglary-ing and everything else. It just drives me crazy I don’t understand that,” Blattner said.

Officers didn’t find any belongings with Bowen, but they did find an open jar of JIF peanut butter in the bedroom.

Bowen faces multiple charges and is being held at the Collier County Jail.