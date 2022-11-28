Driver killed after train strikes semitruck on US-27 in Hendry County

The driver of a tractor trailer is dead after his truck was hit by a train in Hendry County Monday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol says a 37-year-old Opa Locka man driving the truck was headed east on US-27, west of Flagler Street, at around 2:45 a.m. when he drove through a railroad crossing gate and was hit by an oncoming train.

Troopers say no one on the train was hurt, but the train was derailed due to the crash.

The tractor trailer burst into flames after the crash, and US-27 was shut down while crews investigated and cleaned up the scene.