Cyber Monday discount tips to consider during your shopping

It’s Cyber Monday.

But you’ve probably been scouting the deals all weekend long.

What are some things people should avoid buying this shopping holiday?

Experts say when it comes to large appliances, mattresses and furniture, you’ll probably get a better deal on sale holidays like President’s Day or Memorial Day.

Those are a few of the things you can skip adding to your cart today.

Now, as for the things you should buy, it depends on where you go and what you are looking for.

Research from Adobe Analytics shows electronics, computers, appliances, sporting goods and toys saw the strongest discounts last year.

In electronics, Airpods and Apple products continue to be a Cyber Monday top seller.

On Amazon, which is one of the best places to score some deals with virtually everything marked down on this day, second-generation Airpods are $80 compared to their normal price tag of $159.

Another deal? A 32-inch Insignia HD Smart Fire TV are going for $100 compared to $180.

And kids Fire tablets are marked down to $55 from $110.

Experts say there are a few things you can do to save this holiday, one is to consider brands you’re not familiar with. They say if you don’t limit yourselves to certain brands, you can find some steals.

They also recommend researching retailers’ price match guarantee policies because many will price match if you find a product cheaper elsewhere.