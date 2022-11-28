Chiquita Blvd closed for road-widening project in Cape Coral

Just in time for your morning drive, road work will slow you down in Cape Coral.

This week the north and southbound lanes of Chiquita Boulevard between Kismet Parkway and Northwest 27th Street will be closed. It could last for the whole week.

The roads will be closed for a widening project.

It might make traffic worse for the coming week, but the hope is in the long run that widening Chiquita Boulevard will lighten traffic.

The road currently has one lane in each direction, but the city is widening it to four lanes.

Cape Coral said drivers should expect delays and use caution while traveling through the area so give yourself some extra time this week as you go around the closure.

Work will go through Dec. 5.