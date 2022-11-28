43-year-old woman arrested in homicide in Sarasota County

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 43-year-old woman and accused her of second-degree homicide.

According to an arrest report, authorities arrested Eugenia Bright on Nov. 21 after they were asked to do a welfare check on her because she didn’t show up for work.

They found her unconscious in a home with a man who died of stabbed wounds to his back, the report states.

Bright was given NARCAN while on the way to the hospital and was conscious and breathing. She had left behind a note with funeral requests.

Deputies attempted to speak with her, but she was coming in and out of consciousness. When they later returned, she declined to speak with them.

According to the arrest report, there were no defensive wounds or signs of being battered.

Witnesses said they heard a female voice coming from the apartment at around 3:30 a.m. the night of the incident.

Sarasota Police detectives had probable cause to charge Bright with Second Degree Murder. Bright was taken to the Sarasota County Jail and is currently being held on no bond. Detectives believe, based on their investigation, this was an isolated incident, and the public is not in danger.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.