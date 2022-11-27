Woman dies in test drive crash outside Winter Haven car lot

A 76-year-old passenger was killed when a vehicle being test driven by an 86-year-old man turned into the path of a car just outside the Florida car dealership.

The crash happened Saturday evening in Winter Haven, which is southwest of Orlando, Polk County Sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Investigators said the man test-driving the 2023 Nissan Rogue made a left turn in front of an oncoming vehicle as they returned to the car lot.

First responders found Jean Worme dead at the scene, officials said. The driver suffered minor injuries. The sales representative from the dealership, who had gone on the test drive, and the driver of the other vehicle were not injured, the report said.

Everyone in both vehicles was wearing seat belts, the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation is continuing.