Post-Thanksgiving travelers find RSW jam-packed

Many travelers were expected to pass through Southwest Florida International Airport on Sunday, with people returning home from the Thanksgiving holiday all across the country. Like so many airports nationwide, RSW was especially busy throughout the day.

Most people WINK News spoke to say they had little trouble with delays, but others had to deal with hourslong delays. Whether holiday travelers were flying or driving, they noticed more crowds than usual

“Going there, it was, like, really crowded,” said Reagan Moran.

Rachelle Mandak had a tip for any other fellow travelers during the holiday season.

“The security line for my husband when he picked up his son was wrapped all the way around [at RSW], and he picked him up last Saturday,” Mandak said. “Definitely get to the airport two hours ahead of time, because you might not make it through the security lines if you don’t.”

When WINK News spoke to her, Mandak was waiting on her daughters to come back from Atlanta after spending Thanksgiving there with their dad over the weekend.

“But we did Thanksgiving because we could afford Thanksgiving,” Mandak said. “So, yeah, they’re not going up for Christmas this year, which they normally do. But the plane tickets got, like, ridiculously expensive.”

Mandak isn’t the only one who noticed a higher travel price tag than usual. Charles Thompson and his brother flew back from Detroit on a flight their parents booked.

“They said they were kind of expensive,” Thompson said.

“Book early for your flights,” Mandak said. “We learned that the hard way with Christmas.”

Almost all of the people who spoke to WINK were catching returning flights from their holiday vacations and said they had school or work in the morning.