Arcadia man killed while crossing I-75 in Lee County

LEE COUNTY
An Arcadia man is dead after being hit by a car while crossing I-75 northbound early Sunday morning.
Florida Highway Patrol says a 28-year-old Arcadia man was walking across the interstate north of Bayshore road just after 12:30 a.m. when a car traveling in the center lane hit him.
Troopers say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
