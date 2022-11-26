Spotty shower possible Saturday

The Weather Authority expects a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the mid-80s, and an isolated chance of showers mainly inland this afternoon.

Saturday will start with some fog and temperatures in the 70s.

By the afternoon hours, temperatures will climb into the mid-80s. The heat will be enough to spark a few showers, mainly inland.

Looking ahead to the work week, not expecting any significant changes with a mix of sun and clouds and highs running well above average in the 80s. Otherwise, rain chances look to stay low for the foreseeable future.