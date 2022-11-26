Small businesses holding special events for Small Business Saturday

The big Black Friday sales are over, but there’s still more time to shop. You can check out the small, local, and independent businesses participating in Small Business Saturday.

The shopping holiday is a day to celebrate small businesses and all they do for our community. It is a perfect time to stop in and support your local independent business retailers, and there are many ways to get involved.

Many communities are hosting special events to celebrate and support the businesses that make our hometown unique.

Tyna Singler owns a hidden gem called Remedies Parlor on Thompson Street in Fort Myers. She said their store is the perfect place to grab a drink and shop for yourself and others.

“Small Business Saturday is our favorite day of the year because we get to see all of your beautiful faces. All of our regulars come out, they bring new people, we have a blast. We’re actually opening early, so we’ll be open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. And we’re going to have food vendors here. We’re so excited. Our local green cup cafe will be here. Also, locally, the Wurst Street Hotdogs will be here. We also have a raffle that you can enter to win a free party at Remedies. And we’re just really excited to have everybody come out. It’s really fun,” said Singler.

Businesses like Bennet’s Fresh Roast and Naples Soap Company said they aren’t open yet due to damage from Ian, but open businesses are thankful to be doing what they love to do.

Whitney Hackett owns Quartz and Clover on First Street in downtown Fort Myers. In light of Hurricane Ian, she said she’s happy to have a shopping day dedicated to small business owners.

“Especially after the impact of the hurricane. So many businesses have struggled. Our business flooded. And it’s been a really hard month, but we got open November 1. And we’re just trying to offer what we can to the community on the level that we had been doing it for the past seven years,” said Hackett.

Quartz and Clover will be open from 11-7 on Saturday, and they will be offering 10% off. They’re also having a toy drive now through December 10 for Bonita Springs Elementary, so if you’re doing some shopping, you can support some students as well.