Multi-vehicle crash closes I-75 in Charlotte County overnight

A multi-vehicle crash closed down the northbound lanes of I-75 on Friday night at the border of Charlotte and Sarasota counties.

Florida Highway Patrol says a pickup truck and a pickup truck pulling a trailer were traveling north in the outside lane, with a tractor-trailer in the center lane, when the two pickups collided.

Troopers say one truck hit the back of the other, causing that truck to lose control and stop in the center lane of I-75.

FHP says the tractor-trailer hit the side of the truck that was stopped in the center lane, and the pickup truck burst into flames. The tractor-trailer then went off the road and overturned.

Troopers say no one was hurt as a result, and the crash remains under investigation.

The northbound lanes of I-75 were closed beginning at the Kings Highway exit overnight but have since been reopened.