Shooting at Shell gas station in Lehigh Acres

Lee County sheriff’s deputies swarmed a shell gas station in Lehigh Acres off Homestead Road on Saturday.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, an isolated shooting investigation is underway at the Shell gas station in Lehigh Acres.

Several deputies have been guarding the scene while the investigation continues.

There are three vehicles within the caution tape in the gas station parking lot.

Two of the cars appear to have hit each other and a moped was left on its side.

And a Lee County sheriff’s mobile command center arrived in the late afternoon.

The caution tape reaches behind the gas station near homes and other buildings.

One person working nearby who spoke with WINK News said they heard gunshots.

“Just after early this afternoon and didn’t see too much down the road except a bunch of police cars were coming down from the… south going north,” Joe, a nearby witness, said. “And all of a sudden, I saw 15 of them here at the Shell station.”

Deputies continue to monitor the area Saturday evening.

“So, consequently, somebody was shot at, or whatever the problem was, it didn’t look too good. So I told the wife I said, ‘Well, we’re gonna get the hell out of here. I don’t want to even be around here any longer,'” Joe said.

Joe also told WINK News about crime in Lehigh Acres.

“It was nothing to really be afraid of. Everybody was moving around. There were people walking around. So I just continued on my way. And I said ‘I’ll check back later on. After I come back from church.’ Find out what went on down here and nobody can tell me a thing,” Joe said.

LCSO told WINK News there is no harm to the community.