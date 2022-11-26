Port Charlotte woman dies after being hit by motorcycle in Charlotte County

PORT CHARLOTTE
A woman from Port Charlotte is dead after she was hit by a motorcycle on US-41 in Port Charlotte on Saturday night.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 73-year-old woman was crossing US-41 when a motorcycle traveling south near Harbor Boulevard overturned and hit the woman.
Troopers say the two people who were on the motorcycle are seriously hurt.
US-41 southbound was closed while troopers investigated the crash.
FHP did not say what led the motorcycle to crash before it hit the woman who died. They are still investigating.
