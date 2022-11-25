Vehicle crashes into Naples Winery, drives straight through

A vehicle crashed into and drove right through the Naples Winery early Friday morning.

According to the Naples Police Department, the crash occurred just before 2 a.m., when a vehicle failed to turn from Goodlette Frank Road South onto Fifth Avenue South. Instead, the driver hit the curb, went through the parking lot area of Tin City Waterfront Shops, located at 1200 5th Ave. S., and slammed right into the entrance of the Naples Winery, where it sped all the way through the back exit.

The crash left a gaping hole where passers-by can look all the way through the building. Genie Orange, who worked in Tin City through Hurricane Ian, tells WINK news that the Naples Winery just finished cleaning up from Ian 10 days ago. Now, they have to start from scratch.

“I’m no like it; I’m no see what’s going on about the people, for people driving,” Orange said. “Maybe people drink. No good for business. Last week, everything finish for open. Don’t know what going on about the people.”

The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. NPD is investigating the incident along with Tin City management to decide what happens next.